Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. $BANC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $44,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 127.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,453,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,192,000 after buying an additional 2,495,043 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 18.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,942,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,119 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,280,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,121,000 after purchasing an additional 887,497 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 22,771.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 817,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 813,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,634,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,575,000 after purchasing an additional 757,677 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BANC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hamid Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,305.96. This represents a 23.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California Stock Up 4.4%

BANC stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.75. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 11.49%.The firm had revenue of $315.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Banc of California Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

