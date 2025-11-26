Geode Capital Management LLC Has $43.57 Million Position in ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $43,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $18,460,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 36.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 869,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,353,000 after purchasing an additional 233,409 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1,812.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 193,892 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,202,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 153,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 104,643 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCB opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. ArcBest Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. UBS Group lowered their price target on ArcBest from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

