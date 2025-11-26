Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 552,095 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,905,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $44,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTSG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 1,532.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 46.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 21.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Roberts Foundation acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000.

Insider Activity at BrightSpring Health Services

In other news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $6,763,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,131,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,576,945.40. This trade represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 131,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,497. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTSG shares. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

