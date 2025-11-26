Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,550 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $43,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 105.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 420,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,137,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,581.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AGM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $171.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $217.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.09. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $97.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.