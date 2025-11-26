KBC Group NV Sells 8,564 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 220.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 43.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 654,400.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.
In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 54,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $996,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 221,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,880.98. This represents a 19.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $49,917.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 138,766 shares of company stock worth $2,515,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
AEO opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.58.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.74%.American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
