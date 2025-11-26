VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $340.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $372.78.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

