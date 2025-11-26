Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) and Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Reading International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $992.96 million 5.17 $174.72 million $1.38 26.93 Reading International $211.29 million 0.14 -$35.30 million ($0.61) -2.07

Analyst Ratings

Atour Lifestyle has higher revenue and earnings than Reading International. Reading International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atour Lifestyle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atour Lifestyle and Reading International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 8 1 3.11 Reading International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus price target of $43.21, indicating a potential upside of 16.29%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than Reading International.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Reading International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle 16.52% 45.66% 17.62% Reading International -7.54% N/A -3.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of Atour Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Reading International shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Reading International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Atour Lifestyle has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reading International has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats Reading International on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. It also offers retail management service; investment management service; financial information service management; property management services; and software and technology services, as well as operates travel agency. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas. This segment operates its cinema exhibition businesses under the Reading Cinemas, Consolidated Theatres, Angelika Film Center, State Cinema by Angelika, Angelika Anywhere, Event Cinemas, and Rialto Cinemas brands. The Real Estate segment develops, rents, or licenses retail, commercial, and live theater assets. Reading International, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

