Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stake Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Columbia Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 27,361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,737,000 after buying an additional 3,411,700 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 36.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.96 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.28.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.85, for a total transaction of $553,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,459,730.35. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,372 shares of company stock worth $13,941,863. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.51.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

