Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT Holdings Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200,543 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 542.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $138.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

