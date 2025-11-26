10,020 Shares in CryoPort, Inc. $CYRX Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 299.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CryoPort by 1,437.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort in the second quarter valued at $123,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CryoPort Trading Up 2.0%
Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.58. CryoPort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 16.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CryoPort
Insider Activity at CryoPort
In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $242,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,275 shares in the company, valued at $497,880.25. This represents a 32.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CryoPort Profile
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CryoPort
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.