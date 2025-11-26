Epacria Capital Partners LLC Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $SMHI

Epacria Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the quarter. SEACOR Marine makes up approximately 0.7% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robotti Robert increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 56.0% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 845,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 303,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMHI opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $188.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.89 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. Equities research analysts predict that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Persily sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $52,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,476 shares in the company, valued at $636,796.20. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SMHI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SEACOR Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.