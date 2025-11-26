Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd Takes $15.34 Million Position in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,000. Baker Hughes accounts for about 4.9% of Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,079 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $70,685,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $60,490,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

