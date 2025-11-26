Epacria Capital Partners LLC Has $14.93 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Epacria Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up 12.5% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 36.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 279.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3,921.6% during the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 3.6%

British American Tobacco stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

