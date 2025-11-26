13,461 Shares in Alumis Inc. $ALMS Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alumis by 21.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alumis by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Alumis by 64.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alumis during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alumis by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Vi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $1,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,234,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,488,781.11. This trade represents a 9.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Tananbaum bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $1,118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,234,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,488,781.11. This represents a 9.83% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,166,882 shares of company stock worth $13,167,830. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Alumis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALMS opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $765.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -1.33. Alumis Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALMS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alumis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Alumis Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

