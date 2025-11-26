ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rezolve AI PLC $RZLV

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RZLV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rezolve AI by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rezolve AI Stock Performance
Shares of RZLV stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Rezolve AI PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on RZLV
About Rezolve AI
Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rezolve AI
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rezolve AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolve AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.