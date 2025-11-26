ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rezolve AI PLC $RZLV

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RZLV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rezolve AI by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolve AI Stock Performance

Shares of RZLV stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Rezolve AI PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rezolve AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Rezolve AI from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Rezolve AI from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rezolve AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

