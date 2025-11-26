ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gevo, Inc. $GEVO

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,454 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Gevo by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 289,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 123,170 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GEVO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gevo from $1.15 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 29,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $67,937.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 285,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,676.44. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,531,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,065.16. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,072 shares of company stock worth $950,188. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

