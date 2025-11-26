ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Richtech Robotics Inc. $RR

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics during the first quarter worth $703,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Richtech Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Richtech Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Richtech Robotics by 11.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 144,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Richtech Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Richtech Robotics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Richtech Robotics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Phil Zheng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Richtech Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of RR opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $536.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of -4.13. Richtech Robotics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

Richtech Robotics Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Featured Stories

