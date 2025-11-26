Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
KGFHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th were paid a $0.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 369.0%.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
