Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNT. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Candente Copper from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Candente Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. TD Securities downgraded Candente Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Candente Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Candente Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th.

Candente Copper Stock Performance

About Candente Copper

The stock has a market cap of C$38.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Candente Copper has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.20.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

