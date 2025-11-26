Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 723,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $48,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 37.2% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

