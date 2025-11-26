Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progressive were worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $194,557,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 123.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,160,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,377,000 after purchasing an additional 640,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $536,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,802.60. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 43,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,558 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $226.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.90 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

