Connective Capital Management LLC Makes New $636,000 Investment in Unusual Machines, Inc. $UMAC

Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unusual Machines by 89.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105,020 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines during the second quarter worth $246,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unusual Machines by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Unusual Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000.

Unusual Machines Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 22.22. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on UMAC shares. Zacks Research raised Unusual Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Unusual Machines in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, ThinkEquity upgraded Unusual Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

