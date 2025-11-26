Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 51,671 Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,671 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.04. The stock has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.58 and a twelve month high of $557.90.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

