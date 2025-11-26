Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,980 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $44,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,352.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,304.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,398.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.29.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total transaction of $5,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Lisman bought 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,339.14 per share, with a total value of $2,616,679.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,679.56. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,869 shares of company stock worth $41,901,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

