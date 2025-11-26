CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 47,620 Chewy $CHWY

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Chewy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,642 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $151,561.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 229,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,770.30. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $36,679.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,792.40. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 27,629 shares of company stock valued at $903,696 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chewy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Chewy Trading Up 3.1%

CHWY opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.79, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.67. Chewy has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

