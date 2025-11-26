Connective Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in TrueCar, Inc. $TRUE

Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 208,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in TrueCar by 104.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 44,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 219.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 54,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUE. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on TrueCar from $2.00 to $2.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

