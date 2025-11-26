Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.36. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 650.94%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $736,590.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,026.42. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,074,252.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,265,632. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

