Connective Capital Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Dominari Holdings Inc. $DOMH

Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 265,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Dominari comprises approximately 1.4% of Connective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominari by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DOMH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dominari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dominari in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dominari presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Dominari Trading Down 1.8%

DOMH opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

