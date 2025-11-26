Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd Purchases 365,619 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,619 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 15.4% of Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $48,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 25,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 94,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 756,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,526,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 524,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 132,427 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.7%

DD stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $41.23.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $3,334,357.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,599.61. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 177,357 shares of company stock worth $5,714,857 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

