CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.03.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 73.27%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

