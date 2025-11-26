Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 5,245 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in American Water Works by 28.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 9.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 173,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

