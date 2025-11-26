CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 950 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 39,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $10,059,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $429.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $519.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.78 and its 200 day moving average is $424.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total transaction of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,738.72. This represents a 69.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $423.00 to $415.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

