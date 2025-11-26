Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 0.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $81.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 26.45%.The firm had revenue of $156.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 203,814 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $12,294,060.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 180,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,858,142.88. This trade represents a 53.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 89,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $6,703,492.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,837.27. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 913,362 shares of company stock valued at $59,015,008 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.15.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

