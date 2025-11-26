Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,652,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,422,000 after acquiring an additional 691,165 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,901,000 after purchasing an additional 739,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,273,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,449,000 after purchasing an additional 211,962 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,952,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,294,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,036,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,920,000 after buying an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $300,467.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,839.55. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.