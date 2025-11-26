DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Position Increased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3.9% in the second quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on DoorDash from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.62.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $195.49 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total transaction of $56,539,896.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 232,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,489,121.60. This trade represents a 55.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total value of $7,331,700.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 732,345 shares of company stock worth $169,950,987. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

