Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 104.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,159,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 21,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $2,928,519.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,228.21. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,577 shares of company stock worth $46,235,199. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $163.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.88.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average of $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.50. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $152.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

