Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 125,020 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,655,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $192,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 370.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 431.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -213.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $76.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.