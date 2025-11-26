Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $55.86 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,017 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $55,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 385.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 662.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 116.8% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,184,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,294.58. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

