Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 42,623 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $197,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,920,000 after buying an additional 74,070 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,147,000 after acquiring an additional 91,777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 190,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.03. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.