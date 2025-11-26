Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX Stake Lessened by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $49,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 80.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 41.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,154,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.63.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX stock opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $108.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.38.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.09%.The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $1.9982 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This is an increase from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $7.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.92%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

