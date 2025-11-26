Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,089,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 647.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $2,741,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,760.69. The trade was a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 2.2%

MNST opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $74.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

