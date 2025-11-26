SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 853,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $70,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 53,536 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74,700.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $121.41. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

