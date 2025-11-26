Comparing Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anteris Technologies Global -3,944.93% -252.71% -169.61% Alphatec -24.33% N/A -21.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Anteris Technologies Global and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anteris Technologies Global 1 0 4 0 2.60 Alphatec 1 1 9 0 2.73

Valuation & Earnings

Anteris Technologies Global currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. Alphatec has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than Alphatec.

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and Alphatec”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anteris Technologies Global $2.70 million 58.75 -$76.29 million ($1.81) -2.13 Alphatec $728.02 million 4.45 -$162.12 million ($1.04) -20.99

Anteris Technologies Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anteris Technologies Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anteris Technologies Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alphatec beats Anteris Technologies Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems. It also provides split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; spinal implants and fixation systems comprising NanoTec surface modifications, Calibrate PSX, and Invictus, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization. In addition, the company provides biologics comprising 3D ProFuse Osteoconductive Bioscaffold for ease of handling and better endplate-to-endplate contact; AlphaGRAFT Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) comprising demineralized human tissues; AlphaGRAFT DBM Fibers comprising demineralized fibers; AlphaGRAFT Cellular Bone Matrix (CBM), a growth factor-enriched cellular bone matrix; AlphaGRAFT CBM that is delivered in granular, fiber, or structural form; BioCORE Moldable Bioactive Graft, a synthetic mineral-collagen composite matrix that can be molded to fit the bone defect; and Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, an allograft for spinal surgical barrier applications. The company sells its products through a network of independent sales agents and direct sales representatives. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

