Choreo LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Choreo LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,098 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,807,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,789 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,190,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,067,000 after buying an additional 474,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,456 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,362,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after acquiring an additional 106,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,768,000 after acquiring an additional 183,347 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.