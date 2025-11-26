Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,131,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,693 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $237,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 34.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 16.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 212,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1,940.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,016,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,290,000 after buying an additional 966,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

