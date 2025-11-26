Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 0.9% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $107,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
PH opened at $852.33 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $869.36. The stock has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $777.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.71.
Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,014.86. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
