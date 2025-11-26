Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 0.7% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $89,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,055.00 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,209.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2,358.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,848.82.

MercadoLibre Company Profile



MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

