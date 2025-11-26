Brokerages Set Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) PT at $80.00

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

TEM stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 4.86. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tempus AI will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $120,200.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,757.94. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $231,552.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 90,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,936,744.28. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,071,888 shares of company stock valued at $84,144,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 308.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

