DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,300 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $66,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.33.

Badger Meter Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $183.21 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $256.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.68.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.