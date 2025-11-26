Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Schneider National stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth $963,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schneider National by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,489,000 after purchasing an additional 206,582 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schneider National by 109.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 97,065.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $21.00 price objective on Schneider National in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Schneider National

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

